Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the February 14th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

ALVOF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. 16,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,968. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.40%. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

