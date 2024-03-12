Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the February 14th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

ALVOF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. 16,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,968. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.40%. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.