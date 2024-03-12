American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

AXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.70.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

