American Bank Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
American Bank Price Performance
AMBK stock remained flat at $16.01 during trading on Tuesday. American Bank has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01.
American Bank Company Profile
