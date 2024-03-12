American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 305,555 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.66% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $496,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 66,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 14.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.73. 454,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

