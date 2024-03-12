American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.68 Billion Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,702,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,887 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.21% of Tesla worth $1,677,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,893 shares of company stock worth $21,512,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.04.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.96. The stock had a trading volume of 66,541,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,023,398. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $566.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

