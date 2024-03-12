American Century Companies Inc. Has $310.29 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,958,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 128,310 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.33% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $310,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after acquiring an additional 436,365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,835,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 850.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,988,000 after acquiring an additional 325,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,847 shares of company stock worth $2,423,668 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.1 %

TROW traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.73. 567,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,331. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.02 and its 200 day moving average is $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.92%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

