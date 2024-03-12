American Century Companies Inc. Has $350.39 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,649 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 3.63% of Henry Schein worth $350,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,694. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

