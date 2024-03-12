American Century Companies Inc. Has $536.32 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112,261 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 0.4% of American Century Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Norfolk Southern worth $536,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Shares of NSC traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $259.54. 275,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,591. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.09. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.42.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

