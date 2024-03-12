American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,778 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.82% of Constellation Brands worth $380,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $211,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $959,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.61. The stock had a trading volume of 511,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

