American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 13,482 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 0.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.46% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $732,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,678 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE CMG traded up $45.40 on Tuesday, hitting $2,707.99. 73,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,533. The company has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,479.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,193.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,537.08 and a 52-week high of $2,733.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

