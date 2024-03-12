American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 239,910 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,910 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.55% of EOG Resources worth $409,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,763. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.85. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

