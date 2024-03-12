American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 477,063 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,063 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.41% of Progressive worth $337,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Progressive by 5.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 294,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 32.5% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.46. 656,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,198. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $198.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.