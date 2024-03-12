American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,273,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390,673 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $502,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PKG traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.71. 156,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,755. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $188.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.08 and a 200 day moving average of $160.37.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.