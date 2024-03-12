American Century Companies Inc. Sells 266,260 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,737,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,260 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $467,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.