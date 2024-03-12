American Century Companies Inc. Sells 280,160 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,221,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280,160 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.39% of S&P Global worth $446,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in S&P Global by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $428.47. 329,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,600. The firm has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $461.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.12.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

