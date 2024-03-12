American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,314 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 0.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.87% of Equinix worth $590,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $889.54. 154,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,271. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $842.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $793.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $914.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC started coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

