American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Rating Lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $73.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $75.50.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cfra reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

