American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on March 28th

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend payment by an average of 63.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 155.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMH stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.46.

Read Our Latest Report on AMH

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,578,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,050,000 after acquiring an additional 179,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,317,000 after acquiring an additional 325,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,387,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,374,000 after acquiring an additional 345,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,486,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,610,000 after acquiring an additional 169,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.