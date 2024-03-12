American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in February

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Down 1.7 %
OTCMKTS AHOTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,191. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.
