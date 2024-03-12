American International Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 23,289 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 296% compared to the average volume of 5,874 call options.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.75. 2,378,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,781. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

