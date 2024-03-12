AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Position Boosted by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AMN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.5 %

AMN traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.52. 17,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,722. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 6,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

