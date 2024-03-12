Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Chorus Aviation (CHR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chorus Aviation (TSE: CHR):

3/4/2024 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.15 to C$3.00.

2/28/2024 – Chorus Aviation was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$3.15.

2/28/2024 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$3.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.30 to C$3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Chorus Aviation was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$3.25.

1/22/2024 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.30. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE CHR traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.07. 127,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,957. The stock has a market capitalization of C$400.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.36. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.99 and a 12 month high of C$3.36.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

