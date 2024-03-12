Analysts Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Target Price at $292.80

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $1,375,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,052.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,162,165. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $249.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.23. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $261.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 23.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.