Analysts Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Target Price at $292.80

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.40.
Several equities research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
Get Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics
Insider Activity at United Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
United Therapeutics stock opened at $249.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.23. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $261.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 23.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
