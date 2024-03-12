AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Up to $23.35

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.35, but opened at $26.90. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 60,543 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANAB

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

The company has a market capitalization of $667.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93.

In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $47,545.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,029 shares in the company, valued at $87,872.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $47,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,029 shares in the company, valued at $87,872.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,665 shares of company stock worth $450,422 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 248.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 134.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.