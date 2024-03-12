Andrew Beach Purchases 36 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beach bought 36 shares of SThree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.39) per share, with a total value of £151.56 ($194.18).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Andrew Beach purchased 35 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.51) per share, with a total value of £150.50 ($192.83).

LON:STEM traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 429.50 ($5.50). The stock had a trading volume of 141,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 409.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 389.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £571.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,048.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. SThree plc has a one year low of GBX 325 ($4.16) and a one year high of GBX 475 ($6.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87.

SThree Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from SThree’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. SThree’s payout ratio is presently 4,146.34%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SThree in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.05) price target for the company.

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets worldwide. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract work, as well as for executive and c-suites roles. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

