Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Up to $2.63

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.63, but opened at $2.80. Angi shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 111,387 shares changing hands.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $30,309.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 30.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 235,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 55,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 44.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,031 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 65.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 61.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 268,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 102,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

