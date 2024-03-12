AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.19

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

AngloGold Ashanti has raised its dividend by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AngloGold Ashanti has a payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

NYSE AU traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,666. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AngloGold Ashanti

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,693,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,948,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 711.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,743,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,940,000 after buying an additional 1,215,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651,582 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,825,000 after buying an additional 1,126,297 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.