Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Anika Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a market cap of $377.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.75. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $29.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $84,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $147,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Anika Therapeutics
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
