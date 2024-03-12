Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0509 on Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Ankr has a total market cap of $509.41 million and approximately $110.32 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00017061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00026022 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001752 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,073.08 or 0.99198438 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $125.27 or 0.00179907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.05210277 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $108,286,409.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

