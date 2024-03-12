ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after buying an additional 955,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in ANSYS by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in ANSYS by 1,922.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 313,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.09. The company had a trading volume of 89,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,178. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

