Anthony P. Walsh Sells 7,200 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$72,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$5,527.50.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DPM stock traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 101,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,098. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.79 and a 12-month high of C$10.78.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1016949 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

DPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.34.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Articles

