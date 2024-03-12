Anthony P. Walsh Sells 7,200 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$72,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$5,527.50.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of DPM stock traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 101,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,098. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.79 and a 12-month high of C$10.78.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1016949 EPS for the current year.
Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.34.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
