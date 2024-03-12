Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,572,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,681,000 after buying an additional 1,470,804 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,131,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,334,000 after buying an additional 213,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,758,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,780,000 after buying an additional 411,299 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIRC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.93. The stock had a trading volume of 145,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,095. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 889 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

