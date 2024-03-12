Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $92.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

