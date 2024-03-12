Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.11

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 55519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Aramark Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aramark

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after buying an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Articles

