ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Down 90.6% in February

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the February 14th total of 510,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ARB IOT Group Stock Performance
Shares of ARBB stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. 7,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,913. ARB IOT Group has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.
ARB IOT Group Company Profile
