Arch Capital Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:ACGLO)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Arch Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,953. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27.
About Arch Capital Group
