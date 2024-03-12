Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGLN stock remained flat at $21.06 during trading on Tuesday. 19,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,119. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Free Report) by 273.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

