Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.13

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Ardor has a total market cap of $126.85 million and $18.30 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00077122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00019978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00018652 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

