Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 407,803 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 178,577 shares.The stock last traded at $10.55 and had previously closed at $10.55.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition Co. II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,863,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

