Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.38

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 107668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARIS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $741.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 40.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 54.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

