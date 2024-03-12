Ark Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $212.60 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $212.60 million and approximately $26.25 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002103 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001517 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00002965 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,453,846 coins and its circulating supply is 179,453,730 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

