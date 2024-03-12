ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,852 Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

XCEM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 85,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,979. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

