ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

