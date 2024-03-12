ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.07. 409,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $346.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

