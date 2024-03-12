ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,886 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 524.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,484 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,322,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,769,000 after buying an additional 1,325,776 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,814,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,426,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 192.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,562,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 326,112 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.