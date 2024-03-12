ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.61. 3,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,210. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $108.46 and a 52-week high of $143.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.11.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

