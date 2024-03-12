ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Shares Gap Up to $19.33

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.33, but opened at $20.10. ArriVent BioPharma shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 4,069 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen purchased 555,555 shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 444,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,245,952. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen purchased 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,724,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.