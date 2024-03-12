ASB Consultores LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

ASB Consultores LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,487. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

