ASB Consultores LLC Sells 587 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ASB Consultores LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 332 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 24,611 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 451.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,809 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,088,000 after buying an additional 35,865 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 498,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $251,101,000 after buying an additional 153,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $489.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.27.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

