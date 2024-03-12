ASB Consultores LLC Sells 736 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

ASB Consultores LLC reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.88. 330,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,403. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

